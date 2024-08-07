Twinwood Festival celebrating vintage, music and dance returns to Bedford this bank holiday

Nestled in the picturesque village of Clapham, Twinwood Festival is a unique homage to the music and culture of the 30s to 60s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its origins rooted in the legacy of Glenn Miller, the festival – over the August Bank Holiday of August 23-26 – has grown into one of the most beloved vintage music and dance festivals in the world.

Every summer the serene countryside of Bedfordshire comes alive with the sound of swing and rock 'n' roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camping at the Twinwood Festival is a unique and immersive experience for music enthusiasts. This vintage music and dance festival transforms the Twinwood Arena into a vibrant hub of nostalgia. Campers enjoy the convenience of staying on-site, with easy access to all festival events, including live music, dance classes, and vintage markets. The campsite fosters a friendly, communal atmosphere where festival-goers can socialize and share their love for retro culture. Amenities like showers, food stalls, Luxury Glamping and security ensure a comfortable stay, making camping at Twinwood Festival a perfect blend of music, camaraderie, and vintage charm.

Twinwood

One of the most enchanting aspects of Twinwood Festival is its commitment to authenticity. Festival goers are encouraged to dress in period attire, creating a mesmerising scene of vintage fashion. From zoot suits and victory rolls to polka dot dresses and fedoras, the attention to detail in dress transports you back to a bygone era, but everyone is welcome! You do not need to dress up to enjoy the weekend. Why not arrive in modern clothing and treat yourself to something retro? The festival hosts a large vintage market, stocked with vintage clothing (reproduction and the real deal) and accessories as well as antiques, records, and memorabilia.

The festival’s location is steeped in history. Twinwood Airfield was once a significant RAF base during the Second World War and is famed as the last place Glenn Miller was seen before his disappearance in 1944. This historical connection adds a poignant and nostalgic layer to the festivities. The Glenn Miller Museum, situated on the airfield, pays tribute to the legendary bandleader, and offers visitors a glimpse into the wartime era that shaped his music. The festival is a paradise for lovers of vintage music and features over 150 acts across multiple stages including a main arena. Attendees can enjoy performances from big bands, swing orchestras, and rockabilly groups, as well as everything from americana, jazz, soul, and blues. There is something for everyone with a fashion show, children’s entertainment, cabaret, and comedy too.

You can purchase tickets here: twinwoodevents.com/