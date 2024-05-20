Twinwood Festival: annual vintage music and dance festival held August bank holiday weekend
Music: The festival features a diverse lineup of bands and musicians playing vintage jazz, swing, big band, and rock 'n' roll music. Performances take place across multiple stages, including the main arena, woodland stage, and more intimate venues.
Dance: Twinwood is also a major event for dance enthusiasts, with dedicated dance floors and workshops offering lessons in swing, lindy hop, jive, and other vintage dance styles. There are often dance competitions and showcases as well.
Fashion: Attendees often dress in period-appropriate attire, making the festival a vibrant display of vintage fashion. There are also fashion shows, vintage clothing stalls, and hair and beauty salons offering retro makeovers.
Historical Significance: The site is home to the Glenn Miller Museum, dedicated to the American bandleader who disappeared in 1944 during a flight from the nearby RAF Twinwood Farm airfield. The museum and various exhibits at the festival pay tribute to the era and its cultural icons.
Atmosphere and Activities: Beyond music and dance, the festival offers a range of activities including vintage vehicle displays, historical re-enactments, shopping, food and drink stalls featuring period-themed offerings.
Overall, the Twinwood Festival is a vibrant celebration of mid-20th-century culture, attracting enthusiasts of vintage music, dance, and fashion from around the world.