Twinwood Festival 2025: A vintage extravaganza returns to Clapham, Bedfordshire

Twinwood Festival

The beloved Twinwood Festival is set to return to Twinwood Arena in Clapham, just outside Bedford, from Friday 22 to Monday 25 August 2025.

Now in its 21st year, Twinwood has earned its reputation as the UK’s premier vintage festival, blending music, dance, fashion, and history in a must attend August Bank Holiday event.

Organisers promise a four‑day celebration packed with more than 100 live performances across multiple stages, spanning genres such as swing, jazz, rock ’n’ roll, Americana and soul. Early highlights include headlining appearances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Ray Collins’ Hot Club, The Electric Swing Circus, and many others drawn from across the vintage music scene.

More than just music, Twinwood Festival offers a fully immersive vintage experience. Attendees can enjoy free dance lessons in Lindy Hop, Jive and more, Mr & Miss Vintage fashion competition, classic car displays, vintage markets, themed indoor bars, hair and beauty salons, and children’s entertainment such as cabaret and comedy into the late night.

The festival site holds special historical significance. Twinwood Arena is the former RAF Twinwood Farm Airfield, the last known location where Glenn Miller performed in the UK before his disappearance in 1944. Festival-goers gain exclusive access to the Glenn Miller Museum on site, which is open free of charge during the festival.

For fans planning to camp, 3‑day camping ticket holders receive free entry on Friday; arrival begins on Thursday. Day‑ticket holders can access the site from 10:30 am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Onsite parking is available with a free parking & free shuttle bus.

For day time and camping tickets visit : https://twinwoodevents.com/