Trust hosts car boot sale to raise funds for homeless pets

The National Animal Welfare Trust is hosting their first car boot sale to raise money for homeless pets in their care.

The charity's centre, based in Aspley Guise, rescues and rehomes approximately 40 animals per month and with vet bills in their thousands each month the charity is hoping the local community will help make this car boot a success and raise much needed funds for the centre.

On the 20th of July the National Animal Welfare Trust in Bedfordshire will host their first ever car boot sale.

With the closure of much-loved local car boot sales like those at MK Bowl and Lidlington during lockdown, the local rescue and rehoming centre is hoping that this new event will gain enough popularity to become a regular fixture in the community.

NAWT Bedfordshire provides love and care for hundreds of homeless pets each year

Fundraising officer Nicola Leach explains, "As a relatively small team, organising an event like this is a significant effort, and we heavily rely on our amazing volunteers. We're really hoping it will be a success. Our centre may be small, but we're incredibly busy—we vaccinated 77 animals in the last two months alone! Anyone with pets knows vaccinations aren't cheap, and they're just one of many veterinary necessities we cover. We would love to host a successful event and warmly welcome as many car boot enthusiasts—both buyers and sellers—from the Bedford area as possible!"