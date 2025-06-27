Troll takeover: 12 larger-than-life trolls arrive at UK’s largest Zoo for the summer

Twelve towering trolls, constructed entirely from recycled materials including wooden pallets, fallen branches, and twigs, by Danish artist and activist Thomas Dambo, have arrived at Whipsnade Zoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting Bedfordshire for this exhibition world premiere, each troll, ranging in height from 1.5metres (5ft) to almost three metres (9ft), has a distinctive pose and facial expression to match their playful personality. Nestled amongst Whipsnade’s wildlife, the trolls are at Whipsnade to conduct a study on the conservation Zoo’s human visitors, but every troll on the trail is ready to be prodded, sniffed and interacted with too.

Perched atop a hill overlooking the conservation zoo’s aquarium, home to some of the rarest and most critically endangered fish on the planet, young visitors will be delighted by 8-foot-tall Hasse pulling a cheeky pose, inviting them to view nature from a different angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birch, stationed by the giraffe house with a measuring stick, observed the zoo’s pair of alpacas, Ica and Lima, on their morning stroll.

Elliott Blanchard investigating newly arrived troll, Lilnut

Meanwhile, over by the lions’ expansive habitat, kids will have to evade Lilnut’s looming net as she searches for subjects to study, and reminds them to slow down and take in the nature around them.

Sam Viner, Learning Manager at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “As the UK's largest zoo, Whipsnade is a place where nature and wildlife come together, where kids and grown-ups alike can have fun, explore, and learn together.”

“We know that spending time outside in nature is proven to be great for mental wellbeing, as well as boosting your ability to learn and retain information – and we hope these trolls will help inspire our visitors to pay more attention to the wonders of wildlife all around them, when they’re at the zoo and at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving on the summer solstice (Saturday 21 June) and staying until the autumn equinox (Monday 22 September), the twelve trolls are calling on young humans to bring their adults to the UK’s largest zoo to assist them with a very special field study. Grab a Trolls Treasure Hunt Map and seek them out, while completing nature-themed crafts and tasks to reconnect with the wonders of the natural world along the way.

The troll trail is free with zoo entry. Book tickets at Tickets | Whipsnade Zoo