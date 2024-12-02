Treat for Motown fans at Bedford Corn Exchange next week

The show billed as “jam packed with sweet soul music and Motown magic”, Soul Satisfaction’s American Four Tops concert show is coming to Bedford Corn Exchange on Friday, December 13.

Starring Atlanta Georgia-born William Hicks, the production promises to leave audiences ‘dancing and chanting for more’ as the hits of one of Motown Records’ most successful groups are revived live on stage.

“Get ready for high-stepping choreography and superb vocal harmonies,” William says, “presented with all the glitz of Vegas.”

Hicks, described as a big man with a big voice, pledges to take theatregoers right back to the old school having played the Atlanta Stadium on the same bill as Gladys Knight and the original Four Tops and Temptations.

All of the Four Tops’ hits feature including: Reach Out I’ll Be There, Baby I Need Your Loving, I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie), Standing in The Shadows of Love, Bernadette, Walk Away Renee and Loco in Acapulco, as well as the songs of The Temptations, Drifters, Miracles, Platters, Stylistics, Smokey Robinson, Ben E King and many more.

“Visually exciting, musically authentic, guaranteed to leave you breathless, get ready, cos here it comes,” says William.

". . .a pleasure to work with. . ." Gladys Knight

To buy tickets, visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call the box office on 01234 718044.