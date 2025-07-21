Top ten summer holiday activities for under a tenner

The summer months can feel like an expensive time, especially when it comes to keeping the kids occupied during the school holidays, but there are things you can do with the children that won’t break the bank and cost less than £10.

Local leisure centres in Bedford offer a wide range of fun activities that don’t cost the earth and will keep the kids entertained for hours. Better, the charitable social enterprise, which runs eight leisure centres and pools across the borough, has created a timetable of activities to ensure that every child can enjoy active sports and fun games all summer-long. Here are its top ten ideas:

Swim for £1 – not only is swimming a fun thing to do it’s crucial for children to learn how to be safe in the water. Kids can swim for just a quid at Oasis Beach Pool in its 9.00 - 10.00 am sessions. Family swimming sessions – swimming as a family is so much fun, it helps everyone stay active and learn or improve an important life skill. At Robinson Pools and Fitness adults can swim for £5.70, and tickets for children above three years old cost £3.00 per child. Children under three can join in free of charge. Soft play - key to stimulating small children and unleashing their imaginations, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness has colourful structures and padded obstacles that will assist in developing balance, coordination and social skills. Ninety minute sessions take place throughout the day starting at 9 am and costs £6.20 per child aged over one year. SEND soft play – is also available and costs £2.60per child aged over one year. SEND sensory room - John Bunyan Sports and Fitness also has a SEND sensory play room specially designed to cater to diverse sensory experiences. Price per child is £5.15 with free access for an accompanying parent or caregiver. Gym Training – toning and strengthening muscles are an important way to keep the body fit. At John Bunyan Sports and Fitness Junior Gym sessions are held Tuesday to Friday from 3.30 pm to 6.00 pm for 11 – 17 year olds with a Pay and Play price of £10. Junior Sport - including indoor football, basketball, badminton, table tennis costs £2.00 per person or is free with a valid Junior Gym member. Available to 11- 17 year olds at Bedford International Athletic Stadium and John Bunyan Sports and Fitness. Family SEND yoga sessions – held every Thursday from 4.30 – 5.30 pm a family ticket costs £5.15 with the first session free. Designed for individuals with unique needs, these sessions offer a supportive environment to explore yoga through imagination and sensation. Badminton – kids can grab a racket with their friends for a game of badminton for just £9.00 per court during peak times. Sessions last 40 minutes at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness. Driving Range – if your child would like to improve their golf skills then fine tuning their golf swing this summer can be enjoyed at Mowsbury Golf and Squash Centre where hitting 80 balls on the driving range is only £5.50 with options to hire clubs from £1.00.

So if you’re watching the purse strings but still want to ensure your kids are occupied and active this summer, these Bedford leisure facilities have lots of fun to offer from now until the end of the school holidays and beyond. Simply head to your local Better leisure centre and ask for details or visit www.better.org.uk to find out what’s happening in your area and book online.