Tony Slattery brings his new show Resuscitated to The Place in Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 08:19 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 10:09 BST
Back from the dead following a failure to file his living will, please welcome Lord of Misrule Tony Slattery (Kingdom, The Crying Game, Coronation Street) for this rare discussion show with his good friend, Erica Lear, as they chart the highs and lows of his life and career.

Join Tony at The Place, Bedford on 29th November, 7.30pm, as he and Erica, chart the highs and lows of his life and career, including his time as a stalwart on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and how he nimbly dodged the global superstardom that claimed so many of his colleagues. Includes an unusual opportunity to ask your own questions of Tony without recourse to a Ouija board.

Then Tony – together with his improv accomplice James Payton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Captain America: The First Avenger, Glass Onion) and their troupe of friends – will turn your brilliant suggestions into unforgettable, never-to-be-repeated improvised comedy, or at least that’s the plan.

“Dazzling” – Chortle “Seamless and hilarious” – Lote D, Resuscitated audience

“Tony, compared to you, we are worthless worms” – Omid Djalili

