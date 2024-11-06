Tony Slattery brings his new show Resuscitated to The Place in Bedford
Join Tony at The Place, Bedford on 29th November, 7.30pm, as he and Erica, chart the highs and lows of his life and career, including his time as a stalwart on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and how he nimbly dodged the global superstardom that claimed so many of his colleagues. Includes an unusual opportunity to ask your own questions of Tony without recourse to a Ouija board.
Then Tony – together with his improv accomplice James Payton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Captain America: The First Avenger, Glass Onion) and their troupe of friends – will turn your brilliant suggestions into unforgettable, never-to-be-repeated improvised comedy, or at least that’s the plan.
“Dazzling” – Chortle “Seamless and hilarious” – Lote D, Resuscitated audience
“Tony, compared to you, we are worthless worms” – Omid Djalili