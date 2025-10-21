Tickets for a tenner this October Half-term £10 kids entry to Whipsnade Zoo from Saturday 25 October – Sunday 2 November 2025

Children can go wild at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire for just £10 this October half term, as the UK’s largest zoo unveils an unbeatable offer for families.

Spirited youngsters visiting between 25 October – 2 November can enjoy the Boo at the Zoo Halloween festivities for less than half the price of a regular child’s ticket when booking in advance online.

With over 11,000 animals to discover, 600-acres to explore, and a whole host of thrilling Halloween activities on offer - including creepy crafts, spooky species talks, and spine-tingling science shows - there is something for every child to sink their teeth into.

As part of the conservation Zoo’s mission to inspire the conservationists of tomorrow, every spooky day out with the family at the conservation zoo this half term ensures a less scary future for wildlife. Bag the bargain by booking online: www.whipsnadezoo.org