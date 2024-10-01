Three time Edinburgh comedy award nominated comedian Larry Dean in Bedford on 16th October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Larry Dean is set to embark on a national tour this autumn with his brand-new stand up show Dodger. Dodger sees Larry contemplate his heroes and his identity. His hero was Elvis, but this year his thoughts have been all shook up. Stemming from his granny’s dementia diagnosis, a few things have been put into perspective regarding the people who deserve our respect and why.

Helping to look after his granny has also opened Larry up to reflect on his own mind since being newly diagnosed as autistic. He is now beginning to make sense of who he is and what that means for the people around him, not least his new boyfriend Mikey who seems to get Larry in ways that his previous partners never did. That could be a consequence of being friends before dating, or perhaps it’s just that Mikey shares Larry’s twin passions of Elvis Presley and leaving the UK for America as soon as is humanly possible.

Dodger is a hilarious show about finding out our heroes weren’t necessarily who we expected, and neither were we.

Larry Dean is an award-winning comedian, writer and actor. Larry has thrice been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his sellout, critically acclaimed solo stand-up shows. His stand up special Fandan, produced by 800 Pound Gorilla Media, was released last year and aired on Channel 4.

Larry Dean

He has performed multiple tours across the UK and Ireland and has built a strong international fanbase with regular appearances at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, New Zealand Comedy Festival, Perth Fringeworld and Just For Laughs in Montreal. In 2023, with his show Fudnut, he made his New York touring debut and this year will see him embark on his biggest tour to date with Dodger.

Larry’s broadcasting career goes from strength to strength, with credits including: two appearances on Live at the Apollo (once as host), Mock the Week, House of Games, Roast Battle, The Stand Up Sketch Show, The Comedy Roast for SU2C, and he performed stand up on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show for BBC1. He will soon be seen on BBC 2’s QI, out later in the year. Larry was the host for the Scottish Heat of the BBC’s New Comedy Awards 2023 and he will soon be seen in World’s Most Dangerous Roads. He is a regular guest on podcasts and co-hosted the series Shared Baggage for Audible with Catherine Bohart.

Larry is a talented actor – he’ll soon be seen in the forthcoming feature film This Time Next Year with more in the pipeline.

Tour Dates:

Exclusive pre-sale for Larry’s mailing list available from 6th March. General on-sale from Friday 8th March 2024 from https://www.larrydeancomedy.com