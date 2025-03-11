Three Acres and a Cow return to Bedford

Three Acres and A Cow

Part TED talk, part history lecture, part folk club sing-a-long, part storytelling session… Come and share in these tales as they have been shared for generations on April 25, 7pm, at The Place, Bedford.

A history of land rights and protest in folk song and story, the show connects the Norman Conquest and Peasants’ Revolt with current issues like the housing crisis, reparations, climate breakdown and food sovereignty via the Enclosures, English Civil War and Industrial Revolution, drawing a compelling narrative through the radical people’s history of England in folk song, stories and poems.

See http://threeacresandacow.co.uk/ for more information and please check our frequently asked questions page before emailing us!

“I think about this show all the time. It has totally changed the way I think about colonialism, direct action and English nationalism. Thinking about it today, four years after seeing the show, it’s clear it was a life changing event for me.” Monique

“The history lesson I’ve always wanted. Thank you for a very entertaining/life changing evening. I’ll be looking at the land and listening to folk songs in a very different way” Emily

“Everyone should see this show” George Monbiot

Doors 6.30pm with the show starting promptly at 7pm. We will finish around 9.45pm with one interval.