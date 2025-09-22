This World Homeless Day, Specsavers offers free eye and ear checks to people experiencing homelessness in Bedford

Bedford Specsavers

Team members from Specsavers in Bedford are set to give free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness at an out-of-hours clinic on 25 September.

A team of five colleagues from the store, located in the Harpur Centre, are set to hold an eye care clinic which will offer people in need of a sight test, OCT scan and glasses outside of business hours.

The clinic, organised ahead of World Homeless Day (10th October 2025), will take place between 6pm-8pm to offer people experiencing homelessness a quieter environment to speak to a healthcare professional.

This clinic is part of Specsavers wider homelessness programme, and the Bedford store is proud to mark World Homeless Day by continuing to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

One in three people who experience homelessness need glasses, so the clinic, which is one of many running at Specsavers stores throughout the country, offers an invaluable service to those experiencing eye and vision problems, yet encountering obstacles to receiving eye care.

Director at Specsavers Bedford, Elizabeth Stewart, says: ‘Our ambition is to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care.

‘By helping people achieve better sight and hearing, we hope to improve their quality of life and unfortunately, we know that for many, this is not the case because it can be incredibly difficult to get free access to this care.

‘By holding an out-of-hours clinic this World Homeless Day, and working closely with Bedford Foodbank, we are aiming to make expert care accessible to our community whilst raising awareness of the barriers currently in place.’

As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

Anyone who wishes to attend the clinic at Specsavers Bedford can request an appointment here or contact the store directly on 01234 348944 and ask to speak to Grace.

To find out more, visit specsavers.co.uk/news-and-information/community/homelessness or contact Specsavers Bedfordat 01234 348944.