This Saturday: PBIC staff & migrants unite for satirical comedy ‘Tugging at the Sea’ in Bedford

This Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:00 PM, The Place Theatre in Bedford will host Tugging at the Sea, a satirical comedy on propaganda, immigration, and community. Featuring local PBIC charity staff, LegalAliens Theatre and Bedford Creative Arts, this community production offers a timely and entertaining reflection on misinformation and unity.

Against the backdrop of recent societal tensions, Tugging at the Sea, a new satirical comedy, arriving at The Place Theatre in Bedford at 7:00 PM. This community theatre production, brought together by LegalAliens Theatre in collaboration with Bedford Creative Arts and PBIC, showcases the genuine stories of migrants and refugees from a wide range of nationalities, from Albania through to Venezuela.

Featuring local PBIC charity staff alongside migrants and refugees, Tugging at the Sea is set on a fog-shrouded island where inhabitants are manipulated by their leaders into fearing “the Others.” As their fog machine falters, revealing the truth about these so-called invaders, the islanders must confront their fears and learn to connect with those they've been taught to distrust. Blending absurd comedy with a sharp critique of propaganda, the performance offers a timely reflection on the power of misinformation and how theatre can bring communities together – no matter their background.

A Satire to Bridge Divides In light of the recent tensions around immigration, Tugging at the Sea serves as more than just a satire. It is a call for unity, showing how theatre can act as a force to bring both sides together by fostering empathy and dialogue. The production includes a diverse cast of performers who bring their true lived experiences to the stage, sharing personal stories shaped by the anti-immigrant rhetoric they’ve faced, as well as challenging it.

Energetic rehearsals for this Saturday's 'Tugging at the Sea' in full swing!

The show was developed through workshops at the Engine Room in Tottenham Hale, London, and the PBIC advice hub, where these migrants and refugees worked with facilitators to craft a story that reflects the diversity of their experiences and the complexity of their journey. The nationalities represented in the cast are as varied as the play itself, with actors from Albania, Venezuela, and a whole mix of other countries, making the performance a true reflection of global stories.

Fun for All – Open to Everyone (Unlike our Borders)

While the show tackles serious themes of propaganda, fear, and isolation, it remains an accessible, fun, and engaging performance for all. Anyone who loves satire, politics, immigration, communities, or comedy will find something to enjoy in Tugging at the Sea. The show is also perfect for those who simply enjoy a well-crafted, thought-provoking piece of theatre that promises to entertain while leaving a lasting thought-provoking impact.

Whether you're passionate about social issues or simply enjoy a night of witty, engaging theatre, this is a performance not to be missed. Come for the comedy, stay for the conversation.

Event Details:

Title: Tugging at the Sea Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM Venue: The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford MK40 3DE Booking: Tugging at the Sea (ticketsolve.com)