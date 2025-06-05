These are the top two country pubs in Bedford for the ultimate Sunday roast this Father’s Day

The Flying Horse

This Father’s Day, show your dad you care with more than a card and a bar of chocolate – treat him to one of the nation’s favourite meals with an unforgettable Sunday roast and a crisp pint of Peroni at one of Bedford's finest pubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premium Country Pub Collection’s Signature Sunday Roast is a decadent sharing experience perfect for two, (or for sneaky little hands to pinch a roastie or two), showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat – and the perfect treat to share with your dad.

Determined to help you share the love this Father’s Day, Premium Country Pub Collection has rounded up two of its most popular pubs from across Bedford, loved for their rustic decor, idyllic surroundings and premium atmosphere – you can even treat Dad to a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot when you gift your dad a £100 Premium Country Pub Collection gift card*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kings Arms

Set in the heart of the village and close to local gems like Houghton House and Hitchin Lavender Farm, this stylish spot pairs scenic surroundings with seriously good food. Whether you’re soaking up the sun in the willow-shaded beer garden or enjoying the contemporary interiors inside, The King’s Arms is the perfect place to raise a glass with Dad and savour something seasonal.

With its bold interiors, cosy fireplaces, and picture-perfect village charm, this countryside gem offers the ideal mix of character and comfort. Whether you’re stopping in for a pint by the fire or making a day of it during a staycation, The Flying Horse is a standout spot for celebrating Dad in style.