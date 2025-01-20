There's plenty of South Asian films to enjoy at Vue Bedford this month
As the appetite for South Asian content continues to grow across the UK, Vue Bedford is proud to be showcasing films from across the region throughout the year.
This month alone, Vue is screening three titles, starting with Sky Force, a gripping story inspired by extraordinary true events surrounding one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan, and Deva (from January 31) which follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.
Including the Tamil crime drama, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (from January 31), following a loving husband and father drawn into a dangerous crime network; and the Punjabi thriller Majhail (from January 31), a gripping tale of revenge set in Punjab's criminal underworld.
General Manager at Vue Bedford, Darren Howe, said: “The appetite for South Asian films continues to soar and Vue is proud to champion this brilliant content. Dedicated film festivals and cultural events celebrating South Asia’s vibrant storytelling, coupled with increasing global recognition and growing audience demand, have helped shine a spotlight on this incredible industry.
"We’re proud to call ourselves home to so many brilliant South Asian titles this year.”
