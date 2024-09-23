Theme park searches for official ‘fun tester’ to try out rides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all fun seekers: Babylon Park, the UK’s only indoor theme park, is on the lookout for its very first Official Fun Tester – a quality controller for their rides and games.

Nobody knows fun better than kids do, therefore are more qualified for the position and allows for the best insight into the fun levels of games.

Babylon Park is calling on parents to nominate their children - passionate, young adventurers aged 13-17 who know how to have a blast. Whether it’s soaring on roller coasters, mastering arcade games, navigating the soft play area or bumping around in bumper cars, Babylon Park need someone who lives and breathes fun.

The official Fun Tester will be handpicked by Babylon Park, securing an exclusive role that goes beyond just having fun. They’ll help by providing valuable insights on all attractions to make the park even more spectacular.

Babylon Park

In addition to this unique position, the chosen Fun Tester will be rewarded with free lifetime game coins at Babylon Park, allowing them to enjoy endless fun for years to come. They’ll be the first to experience new rides and attractions, offering expert opinions to enhance the visitor experience.

From adrenaline-pumping roller coasters and bumper cars to carousels, interactive video games, and immersive VR experiences, Babylon Park has something for everyone. You can also test your skills at air hockey, basketball, or classic ring tosses. Whether you’re a parent, teenager, or young child, a galaxy of entertainment awaits you across our two floors.

Babylon Park is looking for children aged 13+. If you think your child has what it takes to be Babylon Park’s inaugural Fun Tester, check out the application form below.

APPLICATION FORM TO BE SENT TO [email protected]

NAME:

AGE:

GUARDIAN/PARENT PHONE NUMBER:

GUARDIAN/ PARENT CONTACT EMAIL:

FAVOURITE THEME PARK ACTIVITY:

WHY SHOULD YOU BE BABYLON PARKS FIRST FUN TESTER?:

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF GIVEN THE ROLE?:

Terms and conditions:

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must be 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Applicants below this age will not be accepted



Each applicant may only submit one application. Multiple entries by the same applicant are not allowed



Applicants below the age of 18 must have consent from a parent or legal guardian to apply

Application process:

All applicants must fully complete the official application form provided by Babylon Park

Selection process:

Applications will be selected based on creativity, enthusiasm and their demonstrated passion for fun.



Successful applicants will be notified via email or phone after the deadline has passed

Photographic and media consent:

By applying for this position, the applicant agrees to allow Babylon Park to photograph, or video record the selected fun tester for promotional purposes and for use on digital and social media



The photographs, videos or any other media taken by Babylon Parkduring the testing, may be used in advertising, marketing or social media

Responsibilities:

The selected fun tester will be expected to attend Babylon Park on designated days to be outlined, to participate on activities such as testing, reviewing and providing feedback on the rides



The fun tester must always adhere to the Babylon Park code of conduct