The Place Bedford: 11 great things to do in January

There's plenty to see and do at The Place

From classic films and plays to workshops for aspiring actors and repair cafes - there's plenty going on at The Place this month.

The venue on Bradgate Road has a packed schedule for January.

Here's what's in store...

FILM: Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint (2019)

The art world is confronted with a sensational discovery – a hundred years too late!

How could it happen, that an artist who discovered abstract painting at the beginning of the 20th century remained largely unnoticed? Hilma af Klint’s first abstract painting is dated 1906, four years before that of Vassily Kandinsky.

This is the first film about her life and work and investigates the role accorded to women in art history and why she was scandalously denied the status of a pioneer of modern art.

Tickets for the U-rated film, which is being shown on Monday, January 10 at 8pm, are £5.

FILM: Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

A cinema classic - the 1962 film tells the story of British officer T.E Lawrence's mission to aid the Arab tribes in their revolt against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

The PG film stars Peter O'Toole as Lawrence and Alec Guinness as Prince Faisal, and clocks in at 227 minutes long.

It is being shown on Friday, January 14 at 7pm and tickets are £5.

COMMUNITY: Bedford Repair Café

The volunteers of the Repair Cafe will be showcasing their skills to help give old items a new lease of life - from clothes and toys to household items... for free!

Not only will you save money and the environment, but you’ll learn something too!

Bedford Repair Café operates through a booking system - once you've booked in you can turn up any time during the event, which starts at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 15. Just make sure to wear a mask.

Tips are encouraged to help the volunteers keep running the Repair Cafe.

WELLBEING WORKSHOP: Improvisation For Actors and Non-Actors

One for both established performers and budding actors - this workshop uses drama-based exercises to help you tackle social anxiety and develop communication, collaboration and empathy.

The group promises to be gentle and supportive, using activities and games... so don't panic!

Participants can also opt-out of any of the activities they don't feel comfortable with.

The sessions will last 90 minutes, starts at 7.30pm and takes place on Mondays from January 17 to February 28.

WELLBEING WORKSHOP: Introduction To The Alexander Technique – How To Reduce The Impact of Stress

In today’s fast-moving world, stress is increasingly part of our everyday lives and its impact on health and well-being is widely known.

Understand what triggers stress and how to act quickly to avoid it spiralling out of control with The Alexander Technique.

The workshop takes place on Wednesday, January 19 at 7pm and tickets are £5.

COMMUNITY: Grief Wellies Death Café

Join Grief Wellies for the monthly Death Cafe at The Place Theatre - an informal gathering to talk about death over a cup of tea and piece of cake.

It takes place on Thursday, January 20 at 5.30pm.

MUSIC: All That Jazz presents…

A concert series curated by drummer Mark Hale - it will feature a variety of musical talent from across the country for a night of great live music.

Tickets for the performance on Thursday, January at 8pm, are £10.

FILM: Lapwing - Holocaust Memorial Week

A mute young woman, Patience, from an isolated community in rural England in 1555, struggles with her controlling brother-in-law and leader, David, who is gradually unraveling after the failure of his idyllic community.

The Egyptian Act has been passed, stipulating that all ‘gypsies’ must vacate England immediately and anyone found aiding them could be executed. In exchange for a fee, David agrees to help an Egyptian family who must stay a month on their land until a ship comes to take them away.

The film, which is being shown at 6pm on Sunday, January 23, is rated 18. Tickets are £5.

THEATRE: News News News

A television news show made by children for adults, recorded in front of a studio audience and broadcast live on the internet.

Children from Priory Primary School have teamed up with artists Andy Field and Beckie Darlington to present bulletins from Bedford.

Catch them at 6pm on Saturday, January 29. Pay what you can from £3.

PLAY: The Rule of Three

Three Agatha Christie tales of mystery and murder, performed “radio style” live on stage.

If you caught the sold-out Agatha Christie Radio Plays at The Place in 2020, you won't want to miss this... and if you didn't, you still won't want to miss this!

The Rule of Three is being performed on Sunday, January 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

FILM: A Passage to India

Set during the period of growing influence of the Indian independence movement in the British Raj, the story begins with the arrival in India of a British woman, Miss Adela Quested, who is

joining her fiancé, a city magistrate named Ronny Heaslop.

She and Ronny’s mother, Mrs Moore, befriend an Indian doctor, Aziz H. Ahmed.

The PG-rated film explores themes of racism, imperialism, religion, and the nature of relationships.