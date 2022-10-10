Last chance to make a meal of it at Faulty Towers in Bedford
Venue needs time to plan catering arrangements
By Clare Turner
Monday, 10th October 2022
Monday, 10th October 2022
It’s your last chance to buy tickets for the Faulty Towers Dining Experience in Bedford as organisers finalise everyone’s dietary requirements.
Although the interactive event takes place on Wednesday, October 26, the cut-off for tickets is noon this Friday (October 14).
Tables at the Quarry Theatre will seat a maximum of eight people.
Apparently, this is officially the world’s most sought-after tribute to the BBC sitcom. If you fancy it, just don't mention the war.