Children invited to join theatre workshops at Bedford's The Place and rediscover classic fairytales
The workshops are open to KS1 and KS2 children
Join Standing In The Wings at The Place and rediscover some classic fairytales – with a modern twist!
Using century old stories, the company will explore where the stories came from, how they developed into the stories we all love and how we can perform them today. Open to KS1 and KS2 children, its tutors will develop storytelling skills as well as creativity, communication and teamwork skills.
The workshops take place at The Place in Bedford on Saturday, February 18 at 9.30am to noon for KS1 children and 1pm to 4pm for KS2 children. Places are £7.50 for KS1 and £9 for KS2.
To book, visit the website.