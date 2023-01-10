Aylesbury confirmed for 30th Anniversary Tour of Stephen Daldry’s An Inspector Calls

The 30th anniversary tour of Stephen Daldry’s interpretation of An Inspector Calls is coming to Aylesbury.

On its upcoming tour the latest dramatic reenactment of JB Priestley’s story will come to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre next month.

From 14 to 18 February Priestley's sprawling play which covers capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy, will be performed in Bucks.

Liam Brennan as Inspector Goole, photo by Mark Douet

Liam Brennan will play ‘Inspector Goole’, Christine Kavanagh ‘Mrs Birling’, Jeffrey Harmer ‘Mr Birling’, Simon Cotton ‘Gerald Croft’, Evlyne Oyedokun ‘Sheila Birling’, George Rowlands ‘Eric Birling’ and Frances Campbell ‘Edna’. The cast is completed by Philip Stewart, Beth Tuckey, Maceo Cortezz and Rue Blenkinsop.

Since debuting 30 years ago, the film director’s version of the play has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards.

More than five million theatre-goers have witnessed the play worldwide.

Stephen Daldry's Inspector Calls comes to Aylesbury next month, photo by Mark Douet

Liam returns to an Inspector Calls having played the title role in previous tours.

His other theatre credits include Richard III and Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Christine is also a veteran of national theatre productions having performed Shakespeare at some of the country’s most famous venues.

Jeff’s credits include playing Berrard in the national tour of Bird Song.

Simon is probably best known for his role as Hugh Bryant on ITV’s Emmerdale, his other television credits include NBC’s Hanna, Murder Maps and Doctors.

Evlyne has performed at the Old Vic and National Theatre, Rosencrantz. George and Frances are also established theatre performers.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling thriller.

It begins when an inspector makes an unexpected visit to the wealthy Birling family’s home.

Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Stephen is well-known for both his theatre and movie directing career.

His big screen work has been Academy Award nominated and his filmography includes The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

