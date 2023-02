Find out whodunnit

Agatha Christie mystery And Then There Were None comes to the stage thanks to Ampthill and Flitwick Dramatic Society.

The society is performing at Tads Theatre in Toddington from Thursday, March 2 to Saturday, March 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Performances start at 7.30pm and tickets – which are available online here – are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions plus booking fee.

Ampthill and Flitwick Dramatic Society are performing Agatha Christie’s And Then There We’re None at Tads Theatre Toddington