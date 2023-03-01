Actress and award-winning storyteller Michelle O'Brien visits Bedford for one night only

Michelle O'Brien is performing 'I'm Glad I Asked' at The Place Bedford. This funny, tender heartfelt, one-woman (and a puppet) show is drawn from workshops with women of all ages and Michele’s own lived experiences with her 91-year-old mother, Gena.

We often hear people say, “If only I asked!” when a parent is no longer with us and Michele was determined to take the many opportunities she had to share with her mother, to change that. In doing so she has created a deeply personal, but truly relatable piece of storytelling theatre that explore the joys, the frustrations, the shared memories, and the love that bind generations together. A universal tale for all to enjoy.