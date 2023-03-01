Actress and award-winning storyteller Michelle O'Brien visits Bedford for one night only

Actress and award-winning storyteller Michelle O'Brien is visiting Bedford for one night only on Thursday (March 2).
Michelle O'Brien is performing 'I'm Glad I Asked' at The Place Bedford. This funny, tender heartfelt, one-woman (and a puppet) show is drawn from workshops with women of all ages and Michele’s own lived experiences with her 91-year-old mother, Gena.
Advertisement
Advertisement
We often hear people say, “If only I asked!” when a parent is no longer with us and Michele was determined to take the many opportunities she had to share with her mother, to change that. In doing so she has created a deeply personal, but truly relatable piece of storytelling theatre that explore the joys, the frustrations, the shared memories, and the love that bind generations together. A universal tale for all to enjoy.
I’m Glad I Asked is written by Michele O’Brien – an actress, award-winning storyteller, arts practitioner, and associate artist at Forest Forge Theatre, and directed by Katherina Radeva (Two Destinations Language).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The puppet is created and built by Teresa Grimaldi. Puppet consultant on the production is Amy Rose (Green Ginger).