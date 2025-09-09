The Ultimate Ladies Night Show returns to Bedford with an "out-of-this-world" spectacular show

Free ticket for Bedford

Get ready to mark your calendars because The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, the UK's largest show of its kind, is returning to the Addison Centre in Kempston on Friday, September 19th. This time, they're promising a brand new, high-octane experience that's more spectacular than ever before.

Director Anthony Hall shared his excitement, stating, "We can't wait to bring our spectacular show back to Kempston. This time, we have a brand new, high-energy show featuring the best of the best of entertainers. If they've seen our show before, they haven't seen anything yet!"

​This showstopping lineup features an international cast of top-tier entertainers, including:

• ​Miss Linda Matthews, an international drag queen sensation known for her powerhouse vocals and side-splitting comedy.

Vladislav Khvostik

• ​Vladislav, a renowned circus star from Ukraine who performs a death-defying hand-balancing act that includes the jaw-dropping DEATH FALL. Don't blink, or you'll miss it!

• ​And of course, the world-renowned Ultimate Boy's, a group of the hottest male entertainers in the industry who are guaranteed to have the audience screaming for more.

​In a move to make live entertainment accessible to everyone, especially during current financial challenges, the show is offering a special opportunity for free tickets. "Due to the financial situation across the UK, we want to be able to help people by giving out free tickets so people can still enjoy live entertainment at its very best," Hall said.

​The show is open to all 18+ audiences, including ladies, gents, couples, groups, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Linda Matthews

​To get your free ticket, simply email [email protected] and quote KEMPSTON AND YOUR NAME. One free ticket will be sent to you.

Additional tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night.