The ultimate Ladies Night show announces explosive visit to Kempston/Bedford

Get ready, Bedford! The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, the UK's premier ladies' night experience, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to The Addison Centre in Kempston - This September.

Prepare for a night described as "a show with lots of balls" that promises to be bigger, brighter, and more spectacular than ever before! And the best part? This show welcomes everyone – making it the perfect night out for friends, couples, and groups of all kinds.

Headlining this sensational visit on Friday, 19th September, will be none other than the legendary Miss Linda Matthews, the UK's number one drag queen. Known for her explosive live vocals and side-splitting comedy, Linda Matthews is set to bring unparalleled energy and entertainment to the Bedford.

Anthony Hall, Director of The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, expressed his excitement, stating, "Having Miss Linda Matthews on our stage is a real privilege. There's no show in the UK like ours that features such a sensational drag queen. We are extremely excited to announce this news!" He added, "We want to make it clear that our show truly welcomes everyone – whether you're celebrating a hen do, a birthday, a gay stag, or just looking for an incredible night out with friends, you'll find a fantastic atmosphere here."

Powerhouse Vocals

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show offers more than just a performance; it’s an immersive experience designed to be unforgettable. While the show is famous for its top-tier male entertainers, the inclusion of Miss Linda Matthews elevates the evening, blending electrifying drag artistry with the show's signature high-energy entertainment.

Tickets for this must-see event on Friday, September 19th, are already selling fast.

Tickets are available, online and available to both members and non members.

Don't miss your chance to witness a show that's simply out of this world!

Book your tickets today at

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night