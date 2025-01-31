The Twinwood Festival, renowned as the ultimate vintage festival for music and dance, is set to return to Bedford

twinwood festival

The Twinwood Festival, renowned as the ultimate vintage festival for music and dance, is set to return from August 22 to 25, 2025, in Bedford, UK.

While the 2025 line-up is still being finalized, past festivals have featured an eclectic mix of swing, jazz, Americana, Soul and rock 'n' roll acts, including performances by the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Si Cranstoun, and The Jive Aces.

For vintage enthusiasts, Twinwood offers more than just music. The festival is a vibrant celebration of bygone eras, featuring vintage fashion shows, dance lessons, and a bustling vintage market.

Attendees often dress in period attire, immersing themselves in the styles of the 1920s through the 1960s.

Music aficionados will appreciate the festival's dedication to authentic performances, with multiple stages hosting a diverse array of artists.

From big bands to solo acts, the festival provides a rich tapestry of sounds that capture the essence of vintage music.

Tickets for Twinwood 2025 are currently on sale. Given the festival's popularity, securing tickets early is advisable.

Book now!https://twinwoodevents.com/tickets/