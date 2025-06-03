The Place Theatre celebrates Volunteer Week with special photography exhibition and celebration event

The Place Theatre is celebrating National Volunteer Week (2-8 June) by recognising the invaluable contribution of its volunteer team who support all aspects of theatre operations, from Front of House services to technical support and maintaining the theatre's outdoor spaces.

To mark this special week, The Place Theatre will host a Volunteer Celebration Event on Saturday 7th June from 6pm, bringing together current volunteers and welcoming members of the public interested in joining the theatre's volunteer community.

The evening will feature a unique photography exhibition by Jenny Wightman, The Place Theatre's Volunteer Coordinator and photography student with the Open College of the Arts. The exhibition captures the dedication and enthusiasm of the theatre's volunteer team.

"As a photography student, I am always on the lookout for opportunities to take photos," said Jenny. "As the Volunteer Coordinator at The Place, I could see a way to celebrate our wonderful, caring, enthusiastic team who give up so much of their time to ensure visitors have a great experience."

Volunteer Photo Exhibition

The Place Theatre relies heavily on its committed volunteers who contribute across multiple areas including:

Front of House operations, ensuring excellent visitor experiences

Technical support for productions and events

Grounds maintenance and enhancing the theatre's outdoor spaces during summer months

The Volunteer Celebration Event serves a dual purpose – honouring current volunteers while providing an opportunity for potential new volunteers to discover how they can become involved with the theatre.

Visitors can view Jenny's photography exhibition and learn more about volunteering opportunities at The Place Theatre from 6pm on Saturday 7th June.

About The Place Theatre The Place Theatre is a community theatre that depends on the generous support of volunteers who help deliver exceptional experiences for all visitors. The theatre welcomes volunteers across various roles and provides a supportive environment for people to contribute their skills and time to the arts.

About National Volunteer Week National Volunteer Week (2-8 June) celebrates the contribution volunteers make across the UK, recognising the millions of people who give their time to support causes and organisations in their communities.

For more information: Contact The Place Theatre at [email protected] regarding volunteering opportunities and the Volunteer Celebration Event.