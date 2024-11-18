The Pantaloons are back in Bedford for Christmas

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 12:54 GMT
The Pantaloons present their hilarious take on A Christmas Carol at The Place Bedford from December 12 to 22.

It’s Christmas Eve and tight-fisted Ebenezer Scrooge is meaner than ever. He is shunning his only living relative, underpaying his clerk and refusing to acknowledge the plight of the poor… but will timely visits from the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future change his miserly ways before it’s too late?

Visit here for tickets

Performed by a multi-talented cast in The Pantaloons’ own inimitable, hilarious and moving style this show features live music, audience interaction and absolutely no humbug.*

*There may be some humbug

