The Magic of Christmas spreads enchantment at this year's 24th Tree Festival

The December Festival is fast approaching with plenty of magic to embrace. The Festival has become such a firm favourite in the run up to Bedford's Christmas. 68 glittering trees will be decorated by local community groups, schools and firms in the majestic setting of St Paul's historic church.

Against this backdrop, throughout each day, a total of 42 choirs and other performers will entertain guests while on Friday evening, 6th December, a new woodwind ensemble, Amici Music, will entertain you at the ever memorable Festival concert, surrounded by the sparkling trees. Music by Handel, Mozart and seasonal favourites,

Visitors can again vote for their favourite tree (2) while children will be able to spot magical themes in the trees that could win them a book token (1).

Tickets are also available for the private viewing on the opening night 'Fizz at the Festival', a most enjoyable social gathering for friends.

Bedford Christmas Tree Festival 2024 will open to the sound of bagpipes followed by a school choir singing

Last year a record breaking £24,000 was shared between the two charities. Help us to meet this target to raise further much needed funds towards St Paul's work of worship, welcome and the support of the vulnerable as well as for Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends.

A spokesperson for the Hospital Charity & Friends said:

This year, with your help, funds will go towards refurbishing two dedicated cancer care side rooms on the children’s Riverbank Ward at South Wing. These rooms will allow patients to receive rapid specialist treatment to combat infections, without having to travel further afield.

The Festival requires immense dedication from some 330 volunteers and office staff to ensure that everything runs smoothly. The Committee is grateful to the Festival's main sponsor, Jayne Beard Associates (3), and to many other sponsors, businesses and individuals. New volunteers are always welcome.

Open 4-8 December St Paul's church, St Paul's Sq, Bedford MK40 1SQ

Wed-Sat 10-5 Sunday 8th 12-4.Entry £3.00. Under 16 free.

Fizz at the Festival: Wednesday 4th December 6-8 pm. Tickets @£10 from [email protected] or the church office.

Festival Concert: Friday 6th 7.30 pm. Tickets @£20.00 include a glass of wine and mince pie from peoplesfundraising.com/concert-tickets or E: [email protected]