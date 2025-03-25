The Lost Lionesses coming to Bedford

The Lost Lionesses

Can you handle the heat? The Lost Lionesses showing at The Place, Bedford 15th to 19th April.

The knees are shaking, the ground is quaking, the heat is BAKING… Game on!

Based on true events; “The Lost Lionesses” tells the story of a Bedfordshire based team of pioneering young women who travel to Mexico to play in the 1971 women’s football world cup in front of 90,000 people.

Immerse yourself in this vibrant world where football is more than just a game!

After a run of sold out shows in London the team head home to Bedfordshire to share their story. Catch us while you can!

Our very special opening night includes a post show Q&A with some of the original players from the 1971 squad.