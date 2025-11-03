The Kooks Announce 20 Years of Inside In / Inside Out Headline Show at Labyrinth Open Air at Tofte Manor

Labyrinth Events, one of the UK’s leading independent promoters, renowned for creating extraordinary live experiences in breathtaking settings, proudly announces that The Kooks will headline Labyrinth Open Air at Tofte Manor on July 3rd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a triumphant sold out arena tour with huge headline performances at The O2 and Manchester’s Co-op Live last month, this special performance will see the beloved indie band celebrate 20 years of their iconic debut album Inside In / Inside Out with a career-spanning set at sunset at Tofte Manor, a South East UK exclusive.

Since its 2006 release, Inside In / Inside Out has sold over two million copies worldwide and become one of the most treasured and era-defining British debut albums of the 21st century. Soundtracking coming-of-age moments for an entire generation, its sun-drenched riffs and infectious hooks captured the carefree spirit of mid-2000s indie and have continued to resonate ever since. Timeless anthems like “Naïve”, “She Moves in Her Own Way” and “Ooh La” remain as instantly recognisable and universally celebrated today as when they first broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two decades on, The Kooks’ influence shows no signs of fading. A new generation has fallen in love with their unmistakable Britpop-tinged indie sound, discovering Inside In / Inside Out through viral moments on social media. What began as the soundtrack to mid-2000s adolescence has become a cross-generational phenomenon, uniting fans old and new at their sold-out shows across the world. The Kooks now debut at the magical Tofte Manor which promises to be one of the most in-demand live moments of the summer.

The Kooks Announce 20 Years of Inside In / Inside Out Headline Show at Labyrinth Open Air at Tofte Manor

The Kooks will perform the entire album, a joyous, nostalgic celebration of one of the most iconic records in modern British guitar music.

Luke Pritchard, frontman of The Kooks said, “We are so excited to announce we’ll be playing Tofte Manor in Bedfordshire! This is going to be huge. Can’t wait to see you all there - it’s going to be unforgettable.”

Labyrinth Events co-founders Nick Castleman and Michael Dicks said, “We grew up listening to Inside In / Inside Out on repeat in our teens. It’s one of the most iconic UK albums in the past 20 years and what an honour it is to host The Kooks in celebration of this work, at Tofte Manor next summer. A dream booking for us and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing to reshape the live music scene, Labyrinth Events have built a reputation for transforming extraordinary historic settings into world-class concert destinations combining sound, setting and spirit to create unforgettable moments.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access HERE, with pre-sale tickets available from Friday 7th November at 10am, and any remaining general sale tickets available same day at 3pm.