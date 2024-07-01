The Kate Bush Experience comes to The Place Bedford
With the last live performances in 2014, Kate Bush fans are left wanting more. Her eclectic and experimental musical style, unconventional lyrics and literary themes have made her a unique but rarely seen performer.
The Kate Bush Experience perform all of Kate's hit singles – Wuthering Heights, Cloudbusting, The Man With a Child in His Eyes, Babooshka, Running Up That Hill and more.
The band also takes you back to classic and original album tracks from throughout Kate's career. Songs like the energetic James and the Cold Gun. Hammer Horror, Them Heavy Peopleand the beautifully serene Breathing and Don't Push Your Foot on the Heartbrake.
The band behind the Kate Bush Experience is a collection of highly experienced, professional musicians who endeavor to recreate the great music and vibe of Ms Bush.
