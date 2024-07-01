The Kate Bush Experience comes to The Place Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A very rare chance to see the songs of Kate Bush performed live.

With the last live performances in 2014, Kate Bush fans are left wanting more. Her eclectic and experimental musical style, unconventional lyrics and literary themes have made her a unique but rarely seen performer.

The Kate Bush Experience perform all of Kate's hit singles – Wuthering Heights, Cloudbusting, The Man With a Child in His Eyes, Babooshka, Running Up That Hill and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band also takes you back to classic and original album tracks from throughout Kate's career. Songs like the energetic James and the Cold Gun. Hammer Horror, Them Heavy Peopleand the beautifully serene Breathing and Don't Push Your Foot on the Heartbrake.

The Kate Bush Experience