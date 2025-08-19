The Butterfly Lion roars into Bedford this September

The Redford School of Speech and Drama presents The Butterfly Lion

From 1st to 3rd September, Bedford-based drama company, the Redford School of Speech and Drama, will be bringing its much-anticipated production of Michael Morpurgo’s The Butterfly Lion to The Place Theatre.

Based on the beloved children’s novel by Michael Morpurgo, and adapted by Anna Ledwich, The Butterfly Lion tells the story of a little boy called Bertie who is sent away from his home in Africa to go to school in England, separating him from the white lion cub he rescued, who has been sent to perform in a circus in France.

In England, Bertie strikes up an unexpected friendship with a lonely little girl called Millie, and the story follows the two children as they grow up, get caught up in the chaos of World War One, and try to find the lion Bertie lost as a boy.

Featuring live music and stunning puppets created by Olivier-award-winning puppet designer and former Redford student, Charlie Findlay, the Redford School of Speech and Drama is pleased to present this magical story of love and friendship surviving against all the odds.

The cast of performers from years 10 to 13 are from a range of schools and colleges across Bedfordshire and have collaborated to present this heartwarming adventure, suitable for all ages. Fans of War Horse will be captivated by this moving production which follows similar themes of war, love and the lasting friendship between a man and his childhood animal friend.

The Butterfly Lion will run from 1st to 3rd September at The Place Theatre – tickets are available now priced at £16 from www.theplacetheatre.org.uk