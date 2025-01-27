"Thanks for standing up for fairer voting" - Bedford activists gift Valentine’s card to MP Yasin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford fair votes group will thank MP for his commitment to electoral reform - with Valentine’s Day gesture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, 7th February, local supporters of electoral reform will meet to celebrate their MP, Mohammad Yasin - and ask him to reaffirm his commitment to proportional representation. The event will feature the presentation of a Valentine's Day card, filled with signatures from local constituents, as a show of appreciation and continued support.

The Make Votes Matter Alliance is a coalition of organisations and individuals united by the belief that proportional representation is the key to a more democratic and inclusive political system. The Alliance includes political, social, and grassroots groups working together to push for a change to the UK's voting system, which many believe currently fails to represent the diversity of voters' views. The event marks an important moment in the long-term campaign to introduce a proportional representation (PR) system into UK elections – a system where votes are translated more fairly into seats, ensuring that every vote counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting will take place on Friday, 7th February at 1pm at Yasin's office Third Floor Front Clifton House 4a Goldington Road Bedford MK40 3NF., where the Valentine's card will be presented to the MP, filled with signatures from local supporters.

Electoral reform advocates meet at the Two Faces sculpture - a poignant place to discuss the importance of democracy

Grassroots groups play a vital role in the Make Votes Matter movement, helping to build momentum from the ground up. These local supporters not only raise awareness and encourage dialogue about the need for electoral reform, but they also create powerful connections with elected officials. By meeting with their MP, grassroots groups bring the issue of proportional representation to the forefront of local politics, making it clear that their communities demand a fairer system. This meeting is an opportunity to celebrate the MP’s support for this important cause while reminding them of the strong backing they have from constituents who believe in equal representation.

The grassroots efforts are crucial in a campaign that has grown steadily in strength over the past few years.

Let’s show the love for fair votes – because in the UK, every vote should count, and we’ll continue to fight until they do!

Emma Harrison - CEO for make Votes matter said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the local Make Votes Matter group collect petition signatures in central Bedford, asking Bedford's MP to support electoral reform in parliament

“Trawl through social media, or have a chat with people down the pub and ‘they’re all the same’ is a common refrain in terms of politicians. More worryingly, many people don’t trust politicians to tell the truth. The National Centre for Social Research found 58% say they ‘almost never’ trust ‘politicians of any party in Britain to tell the truth when they are in a tight corner’. Too many people think it’s pointless voting, and under our current system it’s easy to see why. It’s easy to see why people struggle to truly trust a system that neglects millions of people’s votes and delivers a Parliament so out of step with the public that it represents.”

“At a time in which there is a national conversation around how to restore trust in politics, we need to make sure that any programme to address this has PR at the centre of it.”

“To resolve some of the biggest issues of our time like climate change, inequality and social inclusion we need a political system that truly facilitates and incentivises collaborative decision-making.”