Tappy Toes Bedford launching after Easter

By Felicity Bonnett
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 21:42 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Award winning baby and toddler classes. Healthy bodies, healthy minds!

Tappy Toes is on a mission to build healthy habits for life in our little ones. Award winning, energetic, dance and movement classes for babies and toddlers is opening a brand new franchise in Bedford.

Flic says ‘I am so excited to be launching my Tappy Toes business in Bedford, Stewartby, Lidlington, Marston Moretaine, Cranfield and Harrold as getting babies and toddlers active is so important. I can’t wait to get them all boogying and wiggling with me, and the parents will get a bit of a work out too!'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Franchisor, Claire Munday, says ‘We really are on a mission to get all Britain’s children into dance from an early age, as it is such a great way to keep fit. Starting a hobby like this so early on in life, means children are more likely to carry on being active into adulthood, and that can only be a good thing’

Winner Most Loved Dance and Performing Arts classplaceholder image
Winner Most Loved Dance and Performing Arts class

Vicki (Mum of 2-year-old boy who attends Tappy Toes) says ‘It’s such a fun class, the kids don’t stop moving from start to finish, and are completely engaged throughout’.

Flic starts her classes on Tuesday 22nd April and is taking bookings now. If you would like to join our mission to get Britain’s children moving, then please go to our website www.tappytoes.com to watch a video of the class or to book your space!

If you wish to discuss our franchise opportunities, please call Claire on 01279 718216

Related topics:BedfordBritain
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice