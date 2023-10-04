News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Tai Chi in October and November at the Swiss Garden

Come and try Tai Chi during October and November in the Swiss Garden, Shuttleworth.
By Ian DeavinContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shefford Tai Chi are pleased that their dates for October and November at the Swiss Garden – Shuttleworth – have been confirmed as Thursday 19th October and Thursday 16th November.

Once again this is brilliant value to practice Tai Chi in such a delightful environment.

Beginners are welcome to join their friendly little group on the lawn in the sunshine (probably!) where closeness to nature aids calm attention.

Please see here for details and to book your session.