Tai Chi in October and November at the Swiss Garden
Come and try Tai Chi during October and November in the Swiss Garden, Shuttleworth.
Shefford Tai Chi are pleased that their dates for October and November at the Swiss Garden – Shuttleworth – have been confirmed as Thursday 19th October and Thursday 16th November.
Once again this is brilliant value to practice Tai Chi in such a delightful environment.
Beginners are welcome to join their friendly little group on the lawn in the sunshine (probably!) where closeness to nature aids calm attention.
Please see here for details and to book your session.