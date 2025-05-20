Swan Theatre Company presents Martin McDonagh's Hangmen in Bedford

Swan's first production of 2025 is the hugely exciting play Hangmen.

Harry Wade is a hangman who likes to keep his counsel. Until the momentous day when hanging is finally abolished in the UK and Harry is asked to give an interview to the local paper. Surrounded by his acolytes and family, his vanity gets the better of him and he agrees to speak his mind. At the same time, a stranger walks into Harry’s pub who will set off a chain of events that will eventually spiral out of even Harry’s tight control.