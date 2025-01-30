Swan Theatre Company present - Hangmen

Hangmen

Written by Martin McDonagh, Hangmen stands proudly among his other famous works including The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruges, The Pillowman and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Harry Wade is a hangman who likes to keep his counsel. Until the momentous day when hanging is finally abolished in the UK and Harry is asked to give an interview to the local paper. Surrounded by his acolytes and family, his vanity gets the better of him and he agrees to speak his mind.

At the same time, a stranger walks into Harry's pub who will set off a chain of events that will eventually spiral out of even Harry's tight control.

Hangmen is on at The Place Theatre from Tuesday 12th - Saturday 15th March.