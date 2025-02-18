Support small businesses at Bedford’s Craft & Flea Makers Market

Trader showing her handmade goods.

2025 has already been an expensive year, and as almost every corner of life has been affected by price increases, small businesses are starting to feel the squeeze more than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four in 10 businesses were reported to have almost faced closure in 2024, and things are only going to become more challenging as time progresses.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to show your support to the independent traders in your area. Not sure where to begin? Craft & Flea’s makers’ market is heading to Bedford's St Paul's Church this Saturday (February 22), giving a platform to some of the most talented artisans and makers in the area. Exhibiting ceramics, illustration, textiles, baked goods, vintage collections and more, the curated selection of traders have something for everyone on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft & Flea celebrates creativity at the heart of its core ethos, which means every application received from traders is carefully screened to prevent the sale of mass-produced goods.

Trader speaking to customer at recent Craft & Flea event.

Natalie Martinson, member of the Craft & Flea marketing team, said: “The UK has so much creative talent that needs to be celebrated. It can be so hard for independent traders to establish a platform when in competition with high-street brands and their large advertising budgets, so that’s where our makers' markets come in.

"Getting to know the local indie businesses in your area can be a challenge, so our events can be the perfect place to get started.”

Craft & Flea’s Bedford makers market will be hosting over 40 stalls of varied independent traders at St Paul's Church, St Paul's Square from 10am until 4pm. General admission £2.50, Under 12s free Advance tickets on sale now for priority entry on the day at: craftandflea.eventbrite.com

For more details of future fairs, see www.thecraftandflea.com or https://www.facebook.com/craftandflea