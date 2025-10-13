Superheroes, movie cars and family fun set to take over Bedford Comic Con!
Organised by Bolt Events, the much-loved Comic Con will once again transform the John Bunyan Sports Centre into a colourful celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, and movie magic — with stalls of collectables, toys, LEGO, art, and fandom treasures to explore.
Visitors can look forward to:
- Cosplay competitions for kids and adults — with fantastic prizes to be won
- Movie cars and photo ops with fan-favourite characters
- A retro gaming zone bringing classic consoles back to life
- Family fun with free face painting, themed props, and creative zones
- Traders and artists offering one-of-a-kind collectables, prints, and memorabilia
All activities are included in the ticket price, making it an affordable and exciting day out for the whole family.
Event organiser Zoe Crofts from Bolt Events said:
“We absolutely love coming back to Bedford. The atmosphere is always incredible — families laughing, kids meeting their heroes, and fans sharing their passions. That’s what Comic Con is all about for us — bringing people together for a fun and memorable day.”
Designed with families in mind, Bedford Comic Con combines the excitement of superheroes and sci-fi with the warmth of a local community day out. The event prides itself on inclusivity and a welcoming environment for all ages, from toddlers to life-long collectors.
Tickets available: https://bit.ly/BOLT-BEDFORD