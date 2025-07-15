Sue Ryder Starlight Hike returns for another unforgettable night under the stars in memory of loved ones

Sue Ryder is inviting the Bedfordshire community to walk under the stars this October at its annual Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford – a magical evening of remembrance and fundraising in support of its expert end-of-life and bereavement care.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford, kindly sponsored by Concept Event Solutions, returns on the evening of Saturday 11 October 2025. Friends and families are invited to come together and walk either a 5k or 10k route through the beautiful Everard Meadow on the banks of the River Ouse, all in memory of someone special.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm with live entertainment and an electrifying glow stick fitness dance session before setting off at 7pm along a star-lit route. Walkers - often dressed in bright lights, glitter, and colourful face paint - can visit the remembrance tent in the event village to pause, reflect, and make a dedication to their loved ones during their walk, while also enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and on-site vendors.

As part of Sue Ryder’s continued commitment to sustainability, this year’s event will also feature a donation station where walkers can bring along pre-loved clothes to be sold in Sue Ryder charity shops - reducing waste while supporting vital services.

Steve Albon, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “Every year, the atmosphere at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford is truly special. It’s a chance for people to celebrate and remember those they love while raising funds so that Sue Ryder can be there when it matters most. Whether you come along with family, friends, colleagues or walk in quiet reflection, you’ll be making a real difference.

“If you can’t join us on the hike but still want to be part of this incredible event, we are also looking for volunteers to support the event. Contact us to find out more - we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Entry fees cover the cost of putting on the event - but it’s the sponsorship raised that helps fund expert, compassionate care. It costs £16,000 a day to run Sue Ryder’s end-of-life services, including from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Participants are encouraged to raise a suggested sponsorship of £100 or more - every step truly counts in helping ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.

Sign up before 31 July to enjoy an early bird discount of 20% off your entry fee at sueryder.org/StarlightBedford or contact the fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01767 642412.

Standard tickets start from £20 per adult, which includes a medal and t-shirt. Teams of five or more can get 20% off their registration fee with the code TEAM20.