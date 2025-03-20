Eugenie Mama

The biannual Outreach exhibition at Eagle Gallery, 20 St Peters Street, Bedford will take place from Monday 14 April – Thursday 1 May 2025.

This year’s exhibition, run in partnership with the Stroke Association, will feature the work of Eugenie Mama, a local stroke victim, alongside artwork by Eagle Gallery members.

Eugenie Mama, a busy wife, care worker and mother of two teenagers, had a stroke in 2022. Left unable to eat, speak or walk easily, she felt very depressed, isolated and lost. Eugenie couldn’t return to her job and she faced many challenges.

Encouragement and support from Lydia, her dedicated Stroke Association support worker, helped her to gradually improve and she is now more positive. Despite never having any interest in art before, Eugenie started to doodle with pens and pencils, and eventually she bought some paints.

When she paints, she doesn’t dwell on her health and pain: she is absorbed in feeling free - free from the stroke and free from thought. She paints intuitively and creates something beautiful without trying. It is her therapy, and over time a passion for painting has grown. Art provides Eugenie with a way of communication, and from initial making drawings, she soon progressed to creating paintings and is finding joy and satisfaction with her new-found skill.

Eugenie explains “it is an understatement to say how much it changed our lives. However, once again God and my family were there to sustain me during this new transition”

Tracey Hughes, Engagement Officer at the Stroke Association in the East of England, said: "We're amazed by Eugenie's artwork, and so proud to see it displayed at Eagle Gallery. Art has given Eugenie a new lease of life and it is now much more than a hobby; it is essential therapy for her.

"Art therapy can help stroke survivors build their confidence and express themselves in new ways. We see the overwhelming courage and determination that many stroke survivors, such as Eugenie, show in coping with the loss of different skills that we take for granted.

One of Eugenie's paintings

"We are very thankful to Eagle Gallery for showcasing Eugenie's amazing artwork. We hope it goes well!"

The gallery’s policy of involvement with the local community has included offering exhibition facilities to local charities, such as those involved with Alzheimer's and the mentally disabled. In addition, the gallery supports a local charity each Christmas and has organised artistic support for Ukrainian children and to a school in East Africa. Everyone at Eagle Gallery works hard to deliver our outreach support to the community and we are delighted to be working with the Stroke Association to offer this opportunity to Eugenie.