Standing in the Wings Presents - An evening with The Lincoln Noel Trio

The Lincoln Noel Trio

Get ready for an unforgettable night of songs, stories, and smiles as The Lincoln Noel Trio teams up with the fabulous Standing In The Wings Songbirds for a musical journey that will warm your heart and lift your spirits!

Join us on the 25th May at The Place Theatre for an enchanting evening filled with timeless classics and soulful melodies, all brought to life by The Maestro and his band's elegant jazz stylings and the harmonious voices of the Songbirds. With their rich storytelling, heartwarming anecdotes, and, of course, the joy of music, this event promises to leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

This is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of music, friendship, and the magic that happens when talented musicians come together. Perfect for music lovers of all ages!