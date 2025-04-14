Stagewrite

StageWrite is a hothouse for the development of new writing for theatre, designed to help plays grow from page to performance. It supports writers in the process of getting their work up on its feet and in front of an audience for the very first time.

Rehearsed over one weekend, the plays are performed semi-staged, script in hand to allow for a more developed experience than a rehearsed reading (where actors simply read the play out loud). You’ll be amazed at how much can be done in a short space of time!

StageWrite presents two plays of between 30 and 60 minutes over the course of one evening, performed by professional actors, and includes a short Q&A session after each piece to allow audience members the chance to offer feedback and the writers to discover more about how their work is received. Every time StageWrite happens, it’s different – the nature of profiling brand new work!

StageWrite Spring 2025 present:

Chocolate Jones Meet Buster Benson by James Rushbrooke

The lives of two humans, Josh and Claire, intertwine with their pets—Buster, an exuberant puppy, and Chocolate, a sassy, elderly cat with a storied past. When Josh impulsively brings Buster into their small flat, Claire, a self-proclaimed cat person, is less than thrilled. Meanwhile Chocolate, who has lived eight lives (including stints as an Egyptian goddess and a circus acrobat), is unimpressed by the new furry intruder. The play explores themes of love, family, and the bonds we form with both other humans and the animals who love them. Perfect for anyone who’s ever struggled to balance love and responsibility.

My Stapler is Covered in Custard by Stephanie Weston

There is disquiet amongst the ranks of the secret service, with rumours of there being double agents at work. Step forward Agents Wilkins and Grey – they’re determined to get to the bottom of it all, but it won’t be easy, especially as their boss has just announced a surprising new initiative…

Age suitability: 12+ (no strong language)