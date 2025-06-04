St John Ambulance brings first aid to the heart of Bedford with free community event
The event marks the official launch of the new North Bedfordshire St John Network, and everyone is welcome—whether you're a complete beginner or just need a refresher.
At this “Keep Your Heart in Tune in June” event, trained volunteers will be on hand throughout the day to guide visitors through essential first aid techniques and other questions, including:
- How to perform Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and use a defibrillator
- What to do if someone is choking
- How to treat wounds and manage bleeding
- How to check your own blood pressure
- How to get involved as a volunteer first aider
- The role the new St John Network will play in the local community.
“This event is about giving people the confidence to step in and help when it really matters,” said Steve Wilson, Network Training Lead. “You don’t need any experience—just curiosity and a willingness to learn. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of new faces and showing how easy it is to make a difference.”
The event is part of St John Ambulance’s mission to make first aid knowledge accessible to everyone and to strengthen local communities through volunteering.
For more details or to find out how you can get involved as a volunteer, contact Steve Wilson at [email protected].