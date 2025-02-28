Spiral Freerun CIC invites you to their open weekend

Parkour

Spiral Freerun CIC, the community-focused parkour organisation that has been empowering individuals through movement since 2011, is thrilled to announce their Open Weekend on 1st & 2nd March 2025.

This event celebrates the grand opening of their newly refurbished space – Spiral HQ – situated in the former Argos unit at the Harpur Centre, Bedford.

The Open Weekend promises to be a thrilling celebration of parkour, resilience, and inclusivity, featuring an array of exciting activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the facility, take part in interactive workshops, and witness jaw-dropping parkour demonstrations by expert coaches and athletes.

What to Expect at the Open Weekend: Interactive Workshops: Learn parkour techniques and movement skills from Spiral Freerun’s expert coaches. Whether you’re new to parkour or looking to sharpen your skills, there’s something for everyone!

Facility Tours: Get a sneak peek inside the brand-new Spiral HQ. Our cutting-edge space is designed to help you break boundaries, challenge your limits, and unlock your full potential.

Special Discounts & Promotions: Take advantage of exclusive offers on memberships and training packages available only during the event.

Parkour Demonstrations: Watch professional parkour athletes perform exhilarating stunts and acrobatics in an inspiring display of agility and creativity.

As a mission-driven organisation, Spiral Freerun CIC is committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and empowering community. Whether you’re facing disadvantage, are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, or live with a disability, Spiral Freerun is here for you. They are proud to provide a space where every individual can build resilience, boost their confidence, and achieve their goals through the dynamic sport of parkour.

Register Now To secure your free spot at the Open Weekend, simply visit spiralfreerun.com and click the button that says 'Register for a free trial'.

This will open up our registration form. Simply put 'Open Weekend' in the box that says "which class/ event/ dates would you like to attend?".

Alternatively, if you're seeing this on a web browser, you can click the link here - https://hosted-uk.coacha.app/member_signup/C81DXSNN74

Join Us and Be Part of Something Extraordinary!

Spiral Freerun CIC invites you to challenge your limits, embrace the thrill of movement, and join a community that defies expectations. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that celebrates everything Spiral Freerun stands for – building resilience, inspiring creativity, and breaking boundaries. For more information about the Open Weekend or Spiral Freerun CIC, please visit www.spiralfreerun.com.