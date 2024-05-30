Spidey's Big Game: raising money for GOSH Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the 1st of June, we are hosting a Charity Football Match and Funday raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Four years ago our little warrior Isaac was born. Unexpectedly at 5 days old he was transferred by emergency ambulance from Bedford to Great Ormond Street Hospital with kidney failure. Sadly, we were told Isaac has advanced kidney disease and will require a transplant during his childhood.

We stayed at GOSH on Eagle Ward (kidney care) for nearly three weeks until Isaac was well enough to come home.

Although Isaac was cared for medically, we were all cared for holistically with all staff going above and beyond. This is still very much the case during our frequent outpatient appointments and when Isaac has been admitted for surgeries.

come down for lots of family fun and watch 2 great teams raise money for two great charities

Fast forward one year to Isaac's first birthday and we decided to do something to give back to this wonderful hospital. We decided to open a Team GOSH fund in Isaac's name and asked friends and family to make a donation in place of presents. We were overwhelmed to raise nearly £1000.

This gave us the bug for fundraising. Our total now stands at just under £12000, with friends and family taking on physical challenges, including cycling from London to Brighton and mountain trekking in Morocco. Spidey (Liam) has walked the 55 Miles from Bedford Hospital to Great Ormond Street Hospital, following the route that Isaac's ambulance took and last year, alongside his friend and fellow gosh dad Josh, walked 96 miles along the Jurassic Coast on one of the hottest days of that summer.

This year we wanted to organise something for everybody to get involved in so that we not only raise more money for our fantastic hospital, but as a thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 4 years and beyond. The biggest thanks for this event, must go to our Q the money you all help us to raise makes such a difference.

On the 1st of June please join us for lots of family fun and stalls. Then at 3 o'clock the big game kicks off, we have a range of ex Luton players including Matty Spring and David Bayliss plus many more.

Then in the evening we have a disco and a auction ran by the world class boxing referee Bob Williams

Thank you again and UP THE EAGLES!