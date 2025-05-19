Songs of the Mystics

SAMA Arts are proud to present Songs of the Mystics at The Place Bedford on 30th May

We are pleased to announce that arriving shortly on the 16 May to the UK for their extensive tour after 7 years, are five of brothers, Najmuddin Saifuddin and their group members to enthral us with Traditional Sufi Qawwali.

The touring group trace their ancestry back to the 13th century and are considered today the leading singers of the Sufi Qawwali tradition. Their songs are of thousands of years of mystic poetry, which have been passed on from generation to generation.

The songs, which constitute the qawwali repertoire, are in a number of languages. Those from the classical period are in dialects of north India like Braj Bhasha, Awadhi, Purbi and the others which continue to have huge influence on qawwali with the rich tradition of Urdu, Punjabi, Persian and Saraiki. The group will tour over 14 UK cities and towns.

The group are also featured in a film ‘Songs of the Sufis’ which is being screened at number of venues before the concert. The film explores the history, culture, etiquette, and the universal message of love that Qawwali embodies. There will be some selected panel discussions which includes the producer, director and the artistes who are featured in the film.

For more information and tickets: www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/songs-of-the-mystics-sufi-qawwali-najmuddin-saifuddin-qawal-group/