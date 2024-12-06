Snow windows in Ampthill deliver festive family fun
Businesses in the heart of the Georgian market town are supporting The Brain Tumour Charity, choosing heart-warming classic scenes to make shopping special in the run-up to Christmas, for residents and visitors alike.
The windows are ready in time for the town’s Christmas “Makers Market” on 14th and 15th December, a gathering of local independent businesses offering unique gifts. Families can enjoy warming foodie treats, alongside handmade stocking fillers and gifts, while spotting Santa, the Grinch, and other Christmassy scenes.
The project is all thanks to Ampthill resident Kirsty Hammond, who began decorating with the snow material last year. With delicate textures and carefully crafted snow-laden cottages, Kirsty is bringing the scenes to life.
“The charity is a cause close to my heart, so I’m proud to bring a little extra magic to Ampthill this Christmas. It’s been fun hearing residents spotting each new window as they appear, via the local Facebook group. I hope I’ve inspired people to consider donating to the charity.”
The Makers Market is a monthly event, but the Christmas edition will be a special gathering of local bakers, caterers, craftspeople, and small businesses. It’s organised by John Shipman of The Ampthill Alchemist, a candle and scent business in the town.
John explains, “I wanted a way for talented individuals to share their work and create a spirit of independent, sustainable shopping. I especially want to introduce the brilliant traders to our wonderful community in Ampthill, so a special Christmas edition of the makers market feels like a good way to do that.”
The Makers Market takes place at Find, 6 Bedford Street, MK45 2NB. Shoppers can walk around the town centre spotting Christmas scenes in Lucky Hare Books, The Happy Place, Country Properties, and Ampthill Fireplaces among others.
Another business with a snow window is the children’s theatre company Full House Theatre, whose production The King’s Polar Bear is showing at the Hat Factory in Luton from 7th to 24th December.
For tickets to the festive show visit: https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/kings-polar-bear
To donate to The Brain Tumour Charity visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kirsty-hammond-ampthill-fireplaces