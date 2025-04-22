R101 at the Cardington docking tower. Women inspect the gas bags.

Bedford Drama Company presents a new play to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the R101 disaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interested in taking part in our exciting October production, Seizing the Skies?

28 April 7.30pm Workshop, The Place Theatre.

30 April 7.30pm Audition, The Place Theatre.

The Performance dates are 14 - 18 October.

Here's the list of characters. There are excellent parts for male and female actors over a range of ages. We are holding a workshop on April 28th and auditions on April 30th, both at The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will soon be making the audition pieces available online for you to look at.

Watch this space! There's a contact email address is with the character list and descriptions:

Audition pieces are now available to those interested I being part of this fantastic new play. They can be found here:

#auditions #theatre #airships #r101airship