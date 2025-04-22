Seizing the Skies

By Sam Burridge
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:52 BST
R101 at the Cardington docking tower. Women inspect the gas bags.R101 at the Cardington docking tower. Women inspect the gas bags.
R101 at the Cardington docking tower. Women inspect the gas bags.
Bedford Drama Company presents a new play to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the R101 disaster.

Interested in taking part in our exciting October production, Seizing the Skies?

  • 28 April 7.30pm Workshop, The Place Theatre.
  • 30 April 7.30pm Audition, The Place Theatre.
  • The Performance dates are 14 - 18 October.

Here's the list of characters. There are excellent parts for male and female actors over a range of ages. We are holding a workshop on April 28th and auditions on April 30th, both at The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford.

We will soon be making the audition pieces available online for you to look at.

Watch this space! There's a contact email address is with the character list and descriptions:

https://eu.docworkspace.com/d/sAKyVqRTKid-QAfGIj5O7pxQ

Audition pieces are now available to those interested I being part of this fantastic new play. They can be found here:

https://bedforddramacompany.org.uk/auditions-for-bedford-drama-companys-upcoming-productions/

#auditions #theatre #airships #r101airship

