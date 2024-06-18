Second World War story of love, separation, anxiety and humour comes to The Place Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Valentine Letters, written by Steve Darlow, is coming to The Place Theatre later this month.

★★★★ “Strong, sure footed performances from the actors. The characters are played with style along with effective use of verbatim material deftly assembled into dialogue by subtle editing. The company moved together with balletic grace.” (Laura Thomas)

The Valentine Letters is an enthralling new play based upon the Second World War correspondence between Royal Air Force airman and Prisoner of War John Valentine and his wife Ursula.

These letters provide an unprecedented insight in to how two people struggle to find solace and keep their hopes and love alive despite the anxieties of John’s dangerous operational life, his three years behind barbed wire, and Ursula’s endeavours raising a newborn under the constant threat of aerial attack.

The Valentine Letters is a testament to the pain of separation, isolation, coping, and change, interspersed with humorous and heartwarming moments. A remarkable account of the effect of the Second World War on the lives of a young married couple and their generation.